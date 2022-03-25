Diogo Jota sends a message to the Portuguese fans after helping secure a World Cup play-off final

Diogo Jota continued his fine Liverpool scoring form, as he scored Portugal’s second goal against Turkey.

Our No.20 bagged himself another header and it was a big part of their 3-1 victory over Turkey, that secured a place in the World Cup play-off final against the conquerors of Italy – North Macedonia.

Following the match, our attacker took to his social media pages to send a message of thanks to his nation’s fans and asking for their support in the final.

The 25-year-old said: ‘Let’s go @selecaoportugal 💪 We count on your support for the grand finale 🇵🇹 Towards Qatar 🙏’.

It’s going to be a massive game on Tuesday but with the home advantage and being the favourites for the match, the former Wolves man will hope that he can get his side through for victory.

Good luck to Diogo and let’s hope he can inspire his nation to a massive win, then return to Merseyside for a huge final two months of the season.

You can view the message on Jota’s Twitter page:

Vamos @selecaoportugal 💪

Contamos com o vosso apoio para a grande final 🇵🇹

Rumo ao Catar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b0W38mpEdz — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) March 24, 2022

