“Everyone is obsessed with Van Dijk” – Richarlison’s strange rant about Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk

Everton player Richarlison appears to have unleashed a strange rant about Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk.

As reported by AllFootballApp, the 24-year-old is quoted as saying: ‘Everybody in England hates Liverpool. Everyone is obsessed with Van Dijk, but he’s not the best defender in the world.

‘Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos are all better than him’.

It seems a very unprovoked and unnecessary attack on our club and the captain of Holland, although Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos will probably be happy with the compliment.

There seems very little context as to why or when it was said, although it was shared on the referenced website and they have stood by the quotes.

If it’s true, it’s certainly a strange move by the Brazilian in a time of the season when the concentration needs to be on keeping his club in the league, if it’s not true – it’s a strange quote to put in someone’s mouth if they haven’t said it.

Read into this one what you will…

