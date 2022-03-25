Ex-Liverpool star names ‘obvious’ replacement for Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss

Nabil El Zhar has backed former Liverpool teammate, Steven Gerrard, to end up back at Anfield in a managing capacity.

The club’s former skipper, prior to handing the armband over to Jordan Henderson, has been tipped by many a commentator to eventually take over the reins in Merseyside if he can continue his upward trajectory in coaching.

“I think it’s obvious. He has the ability, he’s doing great with Villa at the moment, and I think it’s just a matter of time until he comes back to Liverpool,” the ex-Red told Liverpool.com.

Jurgen Klopp’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2024 – interestingly the same point the Scouser’s contract is set to have run its course in the West Midlands.

READ MORE: Liverpool starlet says Reds have the best player in the world in his position

Whether our ex-No.8 has the capacity to fill our league title-winning boss is entirely up for debate at this point in time.

Having secured both the return of the Premier League and Champions League trophy to Liverpool over the course of his tenure at the club – not to mention being potentially set to add to his legendary status at the side with a possible historic quadruple – it’s fair to say things will be tough for any replacement.

It would be a fairytale reunion for both parties, though Gerrard is far from being guaranteed the job should the former Dortmund head coach call it quits in 2024.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more! 🎙️