Football Association to provide 100 free buses for fans travelling to FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley

This season’s FA Cup semi-final clash between Liverpool and Manchester City is set to take place at Wembley despite calls from supporter groups and the city’s mayors to change the venue.

There has been outrage in recent days at the fact both sets of supporters will have to travel down to the capital despite there being no direct trains running from either city due to the engineering works.

The game is set to take place on April 16 at 15:30 and rather than changing the stadium, the FA have revealed that they will instead provide 100 free buses for supporters attending the game at the national stadium.

A statement released by the FA read (via BBC Sport): “Unessential roadworks will also be paused to aid journeys.

“The FA recognises the significant challenges that are being faced by some Liverpool and Manchester City supporters with train services being severely limited.”

READ MORE: (Image) Neco Williams dedicates Wales’ victory over Austria to his Nana

It’s a rather bizarre decision to leave Wembley as the venue.

We understand that a significant amount of planning goes into the occasion and a change of venue is certainly not an overnight decision, but many were expecting common sense to prevail.

Liverpool supporters will still travel in their thousands and sell out their allocation, as they always do, but it would’ve been nice to see the FA think of the fans for once.

It appears that they believe the free buses will solve everything.

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!