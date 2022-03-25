‘He so often sets the tone’ – Paul Joyce names the Liverpool star that has replaced Gini Wijnaldum in the ‘captain’s group’ this season

Journalist Paul Joyce has explained that Andy Robertson has ‘stepped up’ this season both on the pitch and off the pitch and joined the ‘captain’s group’ after Gini Wijnaldum left the club last summer.

The Scottish international is recognised as one of the world’s best left-backs and is a real fan favourite at Anfield with his consistently solid performances and quality attitude.

“I think the other player for me who, people recognise he’s a good player, but Andy Robertson has stepped up another level this season,” Joyce told Kenn7 YouTube channel (via HITC).

“He joined the captain’s group, the leadership group this summer when Wijnaldum left and he so often sets the tone for Liverpool in matches.”

The former Hull City man had received some criticism earlier in the season whilst he was experiencing some poor form, with some supporters calling for Kostas Tsimikas to replace our No. 26 in the side.

Robbo knuckled down, though, and has been impressive since.

He’s registered 10 Premier League assists this term and 13 across all competitions – only Trent Alexander-Arnold has more for the Reds this season (17).

Robertson does captain his national side and does appear to be a natural leader.

Although Jordan Henderson wears the armband and James Milner is vice-captain, we have a number of players in the squad that are just as vocal and display real leadership qualities.

Robbo, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita and Mo Salah are all players that captain their national sides and it’s great to see we have a number of lads with leadership qualities in the squad.

Let’s hope our flying Scotsman can keep up his impressive form as we head into a huge few weeks to ensure we finish the season as successfully as possible.

