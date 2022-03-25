Hillsborough disaster to be taught to ‘all primary and secondary school students on Merseyside’

Following a recent push from MP Ian Byrne and some of the city’s leading teachers and educators, the Hillsborough disaster will become part of the Merseyside school curriculum.

As reported by LBC: ‘All primary and secondary school students on Merseyside will learn about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster on a special education day.

‘Schools across Merseyside will take part in a special day of education learning about the Hillsborough disaster.

‘All councils in the Liverpool City Region have committed to hold a ‘Hillsborough Day’ every year on the closest Friday to the anniversary on April 15’.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop; one of the teachers involved, Annie Dunning of Mosspits Lane Primary School, said: “It has been a real honour to put together resources that commemorate both those who lost their lives and the survivors of the Hillsborough disaster, in order to educate future generations of today’s society”.

It’s great to see the city come together over this tragic event and we can be safe in the knowledge that the real truth is being shared to the next generation of Merseyside children.

Without the tireless work of the Hillsborough families, this would never be possible and wouldn’t be spoken about today – we commend everyone involved with this project and the 33-year battle for truth and justice.

