How much Liverpool could make from initial NFTs sale & how much an NFT will set back fans – The Athletic

Liverpool could stand to make just under £10m from a sale of NFTs lasting between 30th March-1st April – if the club manages to sell all available NFTs, as reported by The Athletic.

A percentage of this figure will be donated to the LFC Foundation, with the Reds likely to end up with over £8.5m in revenue, if all goes to plan.

The announcement of LFC Heroes Club online, however, was met with abject horror amongst much of the fanbase, with many a supporter jumping onto Twitter to express their discontent at the club’s latest move; one that a large proportion of fans feel is out of touch with the club and its history.

Should fans wish to acquire one of the NFTs on offer, it’ll set back any interested party in the region of £57 to back the club in its latest venture.

Whilst some are clamouring in football to be involved in the market in question, there are serious concerns that should have arguably been considered prior to such a move being green-lighted.

Foremost among this being the potential impact on the environment, with the Polygon blockchain linked with a heavy carbon footprint.

