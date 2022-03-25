‘I feel valued’ – Liverpool U23 coach Barry Lewtas on the relationship between Jurgen Klopp’s first team and the club’s Academy

Liverpool U23 boss Barry Lewtas has explained that he ‘feels valued’ at the club after seeing a number of his youngsters step up and appear for Jurgen Klopp’s first team this season.

Lewtas, who has been at the Anfield outfit since 2013 and has worked his way up through the age groups, also claimed that he can see how much his players improve when they step up and train alongside Reds senior stars at the AXA Training Centre.

“A debut or appearance for Liverpool is great. The players and their families should be unbelievably proud,” Lewtas told The Athletic.

“This is an unbelievable marathon the players endure from such a young age. They deserve all of the credit. But we have got boys here who don’t just want to make one appearance for Liverpool, they want a career here or in the game.”

“This is going to sound cliched but the club is built that way.

“There is a real strong purpose of why we are here. I feel valued. Knowing our boys have stepped up and contributed is amazing.”

“You can see the levels they have jumped to. The intensity, and direct opponent they are training against, is so high. That is something that has been very obvious to me.”

Having a manager in Jurgen Klopp, opportunities will always be provided to the youngsters that are working hard and deserve a chance to shine on the big stage.

The German boss has given minutes to Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley to name a few this season, with Gordon netting in the FA Cup third-round defeat of Shrewsbury at Anfield.

Knowing that you will be rewarded with first-team minutes if you’re working hard will make our youngsters hungrier than ever.

Academy players will also take motivation from players such as Harvey Elliott.

The 18-year-old is now very much a first-team player and just goes to show that if you’re good enough, then you’re old enough.

Let’s hope Lewtas can continue the great work he’s doing with the club’s next big stars to ensure that when Klopp does give them a chance, they make the most of it.

