‘I need you tomorrow’ – Mo Salah sends message to Egyptian fans ahead of crunch match against Senegal

Mo Salah has sent a message to the people of Egypt, asking for their help in a very important match against Senegal.

The Egyptians certainly won’t need reminding of who beat them in the AFCON final and a cruel twist of fate sees both teams meet again, this time for a place in the World Cup later this year.

In the two-legged play-off match, the first is to be hosted by the Pharaohs and our No.11 knows the importance of using the home crowd to try and get an early lead.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz unleashes a brilliant right-footed finish to put Colombia ahead against Bolivia

Because of this, the 29-year-old took to his Twitter account and wrote in Arabic: ‘I need you tomorrow’.

It’s a strange one for Liverpool supporters too as they have the prospect of having to choose between Sadio Mane and the Egyptian King once again, with a guarantee that one man will lose out.

Whatever happens, the former Roma man is correct in that the supporters of both teams will be able to make a big impact when the game is played in their own nation.

You can view Salah’s post via his Twitter account @MoSalah:

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!