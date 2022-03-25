(Image) Maxi Rodriguez, Jose Enrique and Fabio Aurelio spotted in Liverpool ahead of LFC Legends game against Barcelona

Maxi Rodriguez, Jose Enrique and Fabio Aurelio have all met up ahead of Liverpool’s Legends game against Barcelona.

There are a host of former heroes getting together for the game and it’s easy to forget that a lot of them are coming from around the world, just to play a charity match.

That illustrates the pull of our club and the desire to play at Anfield, in front of our fans once again.

Looking at the Brazilian’s Instagram posts, it looks as though most of them are set up in the Hilton Hotel in the city centre and there’ll surely be a few drinks and stories shared ahead of the game.

To be a fly on the wall in those conversations would be amazing and let’s hope the game lives up to theirs and our expectations.

Fingers crossed everyone has a good time, they raise plenty of money and no injuries crop up for any of their more experienced bodies!

