(Image) Neco Williams dedicates Wales’ victory over Austria to his Nana

Neco Williams was part of a Wales team that completed a big win over Austria, to book their place in the World Cup play-off final.

It was evening all about Gareth Bale and his brace carried his nation over the line but our right-back on loan at Fulham, played the full game at left wing-back.

Following the match, the Welshman took to his social media account to dedicate the victory to a much-loved family member.

The 20-year-old wrote: ‘That massive win was for you nana❤️’ and the post evoked reactions from Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley, Paul Glatzel, Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson and Owen Beck.

It’s obviously come from a very emotive and sad moment in his family but it’s great that the young defender was able to celebrate a huge victory with that message.

We can only send our love to all the family and know that Neco would have done all of them proud last night, especially his Nana.

You can view the post on Williams’ Instagram page:

