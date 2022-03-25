Juan Cuadrado’s one-word response to Luis Diaz’s Colombia wonder-strike

Juan Cuadrado features alongside our very own Luis Diaz for Colombia and he was quick to congratulate his compatriot.

Following the game where our No.23 scored a fantastic solo-effort, the Juventus man quickly commented on his social media post after the match.

Jurgen Klopp’s newest signing thanked God for his goal that was scored during the international bout, in his Instagram post.

In response, the 33-year-old commented: ‘🔥🔥🔥 crack 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💪🏾💪🏾’ which translates roughly as ‘you’re the best’.

It’s a great show of the appreciation he has for the former Porto man and also the quality of goal he scored in the crucial victory over Bolivia.

Both will now hope they can secure qualification to the Qatar World Cup with another win next week, ahead of the end of the domestic season in May.

You can view Cuadrado’s comment via Diaz’s Instagram account: