La Liga giants ‘monitoring’ Mo Salah’s contract situation as 29-year-old still yet to agree on new Liverpool deal – Report

Liverpool star Mo Salah is out of contract at the club at the end of next season and is still yet to agree on a new deal.

This has led to La Liga giants Barcelona now ‘monitoring’ the Egyptian’s situation as they eye a summer move for the Premier League’s top goalscorer, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Caught Offside).

This report follows recent rumours suggesting that the Catalan outfit are preparing a €70m bid for the 29-year-old.

Barca, however, are reportedly put off by the wage demands of the Egyptian amid their current financial struggles and will therefore turn their attention to other targets.

Another club believed to be interested in capitalising on the stalling contract negotiations between Liverpool and Salah, is Juventus.

The Serie A outfit are believed to have contacted our No. 11, with him responding to the approach requesting for them to contact him after the impending two-leggged World Cup play off tie with Sadio Mane’s Senegal.

Mo is such an important player to us and it would be a serious blow if we were to lose his services.

If he fails to sign a new deal at the club, we face the risk of losing him for free in the summer of next year.

This may mean the club are tempted to listen to offers for him this summer to ensure we receieve a sizeable fee for him before he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

We certainly hope he puts pen to paper on a new deal, but for now, we need him focussed on ensuring we finish the season with as much silverware as possible.

