Liverpool could have clear pathway to potential Salah replacement with Barcelona focusing on Raphinha in Romano update

Liverpool could be handed a clearer pathway to previously linked star Antony with Barcelona reportedly reluctant to fork out for the Brazilian.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in a tweet that the Blaugrana remain involved in talks with Raphinha as a, presumably, cheaper alternative to his compatriot.

Barcelona are in well advanced talks with Deco for Raphinha as summer target since one month, but the official negotiation with Leeds won’t start now – it will take some time. 🇧🇷 #FCB Ajax winger Antony is highly rated but considered too expensive at current conditions. pic.twitter.com/sZPjrCD25O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2022

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Leeds United star in recent years, though could be convinced to pursue the Ajax man if a move to La Liga looks more likely for the former.

90 Min journalist, Graeme Bailey, previously claimed that the 22-year-old was very much an option appreciated by the Anfield hierarchy.

With Mo Salah’s contract saga ongoing and, indeed, terms set to expire for the Egyptian, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino in the summer of 2023, it’s more than possible that the recruitment team will look to make a further addition to the forward line beyond that of Luis Diaz in the winter.

Having registered 22 goal contributions in 33 games in all competitions in the Dutch top-flight, it’s not hard to see why Antony has attracted the wandering gaze of some of Europe’s top outfits.

A long-term contract (not set to expire until 2025) could represent a significant stumbling block for us as far as a potential asking price is concerned, which may force us to look elsewhere.

