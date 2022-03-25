Liverpool identify Origi replacement in versatile 24-year-old Reds could secure for cut-price fee – report

Liverpool are said to remain keen on formerly linked transfer target Ismaila Sarr who could be the subject of competitive bids from the Reds and AC Milan.

This comes courtesy of Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication suggesting that the Senegalese international could be pursued as a replacement for the outbound Belgian.

The 24-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, with speculation over his future likely to increase should Watford be relegated from the English top-flight.

Three points away from safety, one would have to imagine that the Hornets are in serious risk of the drop this term, which could mean that we (and other potential suitors) may benefit from a cut-price fee for Sarr’s services.

A player previously on the recruitment team’s shortlist, it would be far from surprising to see us move for the player if circumstances move in our favour financially.

Able to play across the forward line and suiting the age profile generally preferred by Michael Edwards and Co., the wide man would fit the bill as a potential Liverpool attacker, though it remains to be seen whether we’ll officially move for him in the coming months.

