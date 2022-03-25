Liverpool starlet says Reds have the best player in the world in his position

Owen Beck has lauded the talents of fellow left-back, Andy Robertson, whom he described as the ‘best left-back in the world at the minute’.

The Scottish international alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in devastating form for Liverpool this term, registering 30 assists between them in all competitions.

“I watch him and try to pick bits of his game I can try to add to my game,” the teenager told the club’s official website. “In my opinion, he is the best left-back in the world at the minute, so it’s great to have him in front of me and getting the chance to train with him.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Watford after the international break in the English top-flight, with the club to continue its pursuit of the title.

Though the quality ahead of our youngsters can make the prospect of challenging for minutes in the first-team seem somewhat daunting, there’s no question that the experience on offer is of huge value to players like Beck.

With such competition for places too, with Kostas Tsimikas also jostling for minutes, it can only mean we’ll continue to get the best out of our current options going into the rest of the campaign.

We’d love to see Beck live up to his potential in the red shirt and hopefully follow in the footsteps of our No.66 in making the step up from the Academy on a consistent basis in future.

