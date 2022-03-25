Luis Diaz takes to social media to give thanks for his goal as Colombia secure victory over Bolivia

Luis Diaz ended his and Cololmbia’s international goal scoring drought, as he put his nation ahead against Bolivia.

Our No.23 provided a moment of brilliance as his solo effort inspired his nation to victory and greatly bolstered their bid for a place in the Qatar World Cup this year.

Following the match, our latest signing took to social media to give thanks to God for his brilliant goal.

The 25-year-old wrote: ‘Grateful to God 🙏🏻 and to all the people who accompanied us means that they believe the same as us. With faith intact 🇨🇴❤️💪🏻’.

Victory means that they are now just one point off a play-off spot and will hope that results fall their way during their final match against the bottom of the qualification group table side, Venezuela.

Fingers crossed the international break ends in glory for the former Porto man and that he can return to Anfield ready for a huge final two months of the season.

You can view the post on Diaz’s Instagram page:

