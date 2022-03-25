‘Nothing fazes him’ – Barry Lewtas weighs in on Caoimhin Kelleher’s progression from Liverpool’s Academy to the club’s first team

Barry Lewtas has praised Caoimhin Kelleher for the way in which he’s stepped up from Liverpool’s Academy set up to the club’s first team.

The Irishman made his debut for the Reds back in September 2019 and has made eight appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, including the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley in which he made a number of impressive saves and scored Liverpool’s last spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

“I can’t take any credit for any goalkeeper,” Lewtas told The Athletic.

“He has dropped down (to the academy sides) in the past and played a few games for us and was always great around the lads. One thing that is for sure is he is as calm playing on the front pitch at Kirkby in front of 20 people as he is playing in front of 50,000. Nothing fazes him.”

The 23-year-old certainly looks calm whenever he plays, but when you have a ‘keeper with the quality of Alisson Becker ahead of you, minutes are always going to be hard to come by.

Credit must be given to the Republic of Ireland international because whenever he’s been called upon, he’s impressed.

The only worry is, how long will he settle for being Klopp’s second choice?

He’s certainly good enough to be starting week in week out in the Premier League and if another club does come calling, he may be tempted.

Although Klopp has confirmed that Alisson will be this season’s FA Cup ‘keeper, he kept faith in Kelleher throughout our Carabao Cup run and we’re delighted that he got his hands on the trophy.

Let’s hope that’s not the only trophy we lift this season as we remain in contention for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup success.

