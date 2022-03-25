On this day 2006: Steven Gerrard sees red is his ’08’ Liverpool shirt as Harry Kewell shines in 3-1 Merseyside Derby win

It wasn’t often that Steven Gerrard became the villain of the piece for Liverpool but this certainly happened in 2006.

Perhaps best described in the Observer, the Merseyside Derby was as volatile as ever: ‘Two dismissals and nine other bookings preserved the Merseyside derby’s reputation as the Premiership’s most volatile fixture, although when the smoke cleared Liverpool comfortably overcame the loss of Steven Gerrard after a mere 18 minutes to record one of their most convincing victories over their neighbours’.

Our captain acknowledged that he let the side down but credited his teammates ability to win the game (via LFC History): “It’s not very often I’m the villain, but the lads were all heroic, every one of them.”

Anger turned to hope as Phil Neville turned a corner into his own net, right on the turn of half-time.

Luis Garcia then provided a moment of magic at the start of the second-half and he lobbed the ball over the head of Richard Wright in the Kop end.

Victory was assured as Harry Kewell restored our two-goal lead, following a Tim Cahill headed goal, with his late scorcher from far outside the box.

It certainly was a derby day to remember, on this day 16 years ago.

You can watch the highlights of the game via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

