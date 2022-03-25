(Photo) Mo Salah’s mural shaping up nicely in latest update on Anfield Road project

A progress update on Mo Salah’s mural has revealed significant progress on the project in question, with prior outlines filled in and detail added.

Though looking far from being complete at this stage, we’re more than excited to see the end product and another superb mural added to the growing collection across Liverpool.

Though it won’t be the difference between the Egyptian extending his contract or running it down, we’d like to think that seeing such appreciation for our No.11 will remind him of the strong bond he has with Reds fans.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996: