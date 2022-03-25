Spirit of Shankly release statement in relation to Liverpool’s decision to launch NFT collection

Liverpool have announced the controversial decision to introduce club branded NFTs and it’s upset a lot of supporters.

In response to this, the Liverpool FC Supporters Union Spirit of Shankly released a statement: ‘Liverpool FC today launched an official collection of NFTS.

‘In January, Spirit of Shankly attended a two-hour meeting with the club, as part of the revised approach to open engagement, in order to discuss their plans for this new venture.

‘NFTs are a digital phenomenon that have exploded over the past year and we asked them why they were considering a move into this market.

‘We were able to challenge, scrutinise, and question their desire to enter into this. We also raised concerns about financial, environmental sustainability and other risks involved.

‘LFC do not require our consent in relation to merchandise and up to now we have not endorsed any LFC merchandise, digital or otherwise and similarly it is not for us to endorse this product.

‘It is a fan’s decision alone what they choose to buy from the club. We only hope that the risk involved here is apparent and we expect LFC to assess this marketplace constantly and communicate with supporters’.

What they have said is correct, if not maybe a lit bit softer on the club than many would have expected, as the choice to take part in solely down to each person and supporter.

It may seem like a cheap way to try and make money and the negative feedback would have been very much expected but the club has still decided to go with the project.

It also seems that any environmental issues have also been challenged and so it’s just down to any fan who wants to get involved, they can.

You can view the statement via @spiritofshankly on Twitter:

