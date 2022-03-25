Takumi Minamino celebrates Japan reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Takumi Minamino was part of a Japan team that secured their place in this year’s Qatar World Cup.

Our No.18 twice hit the bar in the first-half of the game but his team still managed to record a 2-0 victory over Australia and secure their qualification.

Following the game, the entire squad celebrated on the pitch and then our man for the domestic cups this season, took to his social media account to celebrate.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz takes to social media to give thanks for his goal as Colombia secure victory over Bolivia

The 27-year-old said: ‘World Cup!! 🇶🇦🔥 #SAMURAIBLUE’.

It was clearly a moment of immense relief for the former RB Salzburg man and it’s great that he has managed to achieve this aim, with a game to spare.

Let’s hope he can carry his form and excitement into the final two months of the season with Liverpool.

You can view the post on Minamino’s Instagram page:

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!