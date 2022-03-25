‘There are chances’ – Agent of reported Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr provides update on Watford star’s future

“Last year, or a year and a half ago, when the team had gone down to the Championship, he was meant to go, and I was convinced he would.

“Until the last minute, it was almost guaranteed he would leave, but unfortunately it didn’t get done.

“He took it on the chin and played in the Championship. He told me it was maybe the step he needed and he had a great season after that.

“Watford went back up. He’s been in good form, but the injury has stopped him in his tracks.

“He’s going to come back soon and try to finish the season like a cannonball. It’s clear there are chances he leaves this year from Watford.”

There have been reports recently claiming that the 24-year-old ‘tops’ Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist as he seeks fresh attacking options as Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah enter the final 12 months of their current contracts.

We do have Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, who are both just 25, appearing to be the club’s long-term attacking options and with Sarr being of a similar age, he certainly suits the club’s transfer criteria.

Watford do look set for an immediate return back to the Championship.

Roy Hodgson’s side are three points from safety in the Premier League and have played two more games than the sides either side of them in the table.

If the Hornets were to be relegated, Sarr would certainly be looking to leave and would potentially be available at a cut-price fee.

He has 5 goals and one assist in 16 top-flight appearances this term and has spent a significant amount of time out injured this term.

It’ll be interesting to see whether we do make a move for the winger in the summer, his agent has made it clear that his player has ‘chances’ of leaving the Hertfordshire outfit at the end of the season – let’s hope if he does join the Reds, it’s to add to our attacking options and not to replace one of our main men.

