Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive stats compared to other English right-backs in the Premier League

Much is made of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s apparent lack of defensive quality but his statistics have now been compared to his English peers.

Our No.66 is in competition with Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier for his place in Gareth Southgate’s team, meaning that he has to be impressing more than them to make the starting line-up.

As his passing and attacking numbers far outweigh his competitors, it must only be down to the defensive numbers that the Scouser in our team isn’t being given the opportunity to represent his nation.

Thanks to Reddit user u/imnotamook the facts and figures for games per foul, games per dribbled past, blocks per 90, interceptions per 90 and tackles per 90 are all compared.

The 23-year-old is not a leader in any category but his numbers stack up well alongside anyone else, again this is ignoring his abnormally good attacking performances.

All things considered, it’s hard to see how the West Derby-born defender isn’t a regular starter for his national side.

You can view the comparison statistics on Alexander-Arnold, James, Walker and Trippier via Reddit user u/imnotamook:

