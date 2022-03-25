Trent backed to ‘absolutely obliterate’ Everton man’s Premier League stat with ‘crazy’ target set

Stuart James has highlighted just how much Trent Alexander-Arnold has completely redefined the fullback role with a nod to his superb numbers in the English top-flight for assists.

The Scouser is currently on 17 assists this term (across all competitions) – his best return in a season thus far.

“I was looking the other day, I think Leighton Baines is top for Premier League defenders,” the Athletic writer spoke on The Red Agenda podcast.

“I think I’m right in saying Trent’s only nine off him. What’s Trent? 23-years-old?

“He’s going to absolutely obliterate that stat. I think it’s something like 53-54 Baines is on and I think Trent’s early 40s. That puts into some sort of context the numbers we’re talking about.

“Trent could have another 10 years at Liverpool – he could end up with, as crazy as it sounds, 150 assists!”

The No.66’s creativity has led some to question whether the player’s talents might be better suited to a midfield role, with Gareth Southgate submitting to temptation in a failed England experiment.

At 23 years of age, we certainly wouldn’t be inclined to put it past our right-back to reach some ridiculous numbers for the club over the course of his playing career.

To be already close to Baines’ record of 53 Premier League assists is absolutely mind-blowing – particularly when considering the fact that Trent has yet to come close to the peak of his powers.

There’s so much more yet to come from the Academy graduate and we’ll be looking forward to observing how he’ll further redefine the fullback role.

