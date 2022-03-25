(Video) Diogo Jota scores a header as he helps Portugal reach World Cup play-off final

Diogo Jota scored again as he helped his national side secure a must-win play-off game, to reach the World Cup.

Our No.20 scored the second goal of the match as Otavio stood up a lovely cross to the back post and our man powered his header into the bottom corner.

Much credit was given to the 25-year-old as he tricked the ‘keeper with his eyes and beat him at his near post, with a great finish.

The Portuguese went on to win 3-1 against Turkey and that was enough to ensure that they will face North Macedonia (who shocked Italy with a late win) on Tuesday.

In a team full of stars, it never should have come to the fact that they needed two play-off games but the former Wolves man will be hoping of a successful international break.

Let’s hope he can bag himself another goal, secure qualification and come back to Liverpool fit and healthy.

You can watch the video of Jota’s goal via @SkyFootball on Twitter:

Stop scrolling 🤳 Diogo Jota has scored a header you're going to want to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/WfhlTxbWwx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

