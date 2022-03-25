(Video) ‘Hello, Reds’ – Gerrard sends message to Liverpool fans in training ground return

Steven Gerrard was spotted back in training for Liverpool Football Club – albeit for the Legends side ahead of the club’s charity meeting with Barcelona at the weekend – and shared a message of thanks to the fans who had bought tickets for the fixture in question.

The former Reds skipper made a return to English football midway through the campaign, filling the vacant managerial position at Aston Villa following Dean Smith’s departure.

It’s been a positive start for the 41-year-old in the West Midlands and one we hope he can build upon as he continues to prove his managerial credentials.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Good to have you back, Stevie! 😍 pic.twitter.com/4FZYMazpio — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2022