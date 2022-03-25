(Video) Honorary Freedom of the City plaque unveiled at Liverpool Town Hall for the 97 victims of the Hillsborough tragedy

Liverpool City council have unveiled their plaque for the 97 victims of the Hillsborough tragedy.

The engraved brass plates were installed inside Liverpool’s Town Hall, as a commemoration of the Honorary Freedom of the City being awarded to all 97 people that died because of the events in 1989.

In a video shared by the council, it showed the plates being engraved and then transported to the city centre and they are now proudly on display.

READ MORE: (Image) Neco Williams dedicates Wales’ victory over Austria to his Nana

Speaking on the video, James Shields, the building events supervisor for the council, said: “I’m just proud to be part of the project, it’s part of the city that will never go away.

“I’ll go, there’ll be someone to replace me but that won’t, that is always there”.

It’s great that the city has been able to recognise the victims in such a way and the 97 people have been immortalised, once again.

No one should ever go to a football match and not come home, no one should have to fight against the police and media for truth – these people should and will always be remembered.

You can watch the video of the gesture from Liverpool City Council to those who died at Hillsborough via @lpoolcouncil on Twitter:

The names of the 97 victims of the #Hillsborough tragedy have been engraved on brass plates and installed at @TownHallLpool to commemorate their Honorary Freedom of the City of #Liverpool #JFT97 @LFC pic.twitter.com/XuOKJ7MWmC — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) March 23, 2022

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!