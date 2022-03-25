(Video) Luis Diaz unleashes a brilliant right-footed finish to put Colombia ahead against Bolivia

Luis Diaz was on hand to help Colombia defeat Bolivia, as he scored a brilliant goal for his national side.

Our No.23 scored the opening goal of the game which ended a long-standing drought for his national side and became the catalyst for a great evening.

It puts the nation from northwestern South America in a good position to secure qualification for the World Cup and our man will be hoping to join his Brazilian teammates at the tournament.

The goal itself will get many of our supporters excited as a fantastic first touch was followed up by a driving and weaving run, before a brilliant curled effort into the far corner.

Our 25-year-old attacker has clearly carried his brilliant Liverpool form onto the international stage and it’s great to see.

Let’s hope he can secure qualification and return to the Reds fit and healthy.

You can watch the video of Diaz’s goal via @CarvalhoJR78 on Twitter:

