(Video) Salah helps put Egypt ahead v Mane’s Senegal with fortunate ricocheting effort

Mo Salah played a decisive role in Egypt’s opening goal in their World Cup qualifying playoff clash with Senegal.

The Liverpool man’s effort from close range struck the crossbars before ricocheting into the net following accidental contact from Saliou Ciss.

Only one of the two outfits will seal a spot at the Qatar World Cup this winter, with the Pharaohs no doubt keen to make up for their AFCON final heartbreak.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Sport360Egypt:

الهدف الأول للمنتخب المصري ⚽️💪pic.twitter.com/7BcyZZAcMX — سبورت 360 مصرية (@Sport360Egypt) March 25, 2022