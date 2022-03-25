(Video) Trent makes training pitch return in latest injury update to give fans hope of timely Liverpool return

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recovery efforts continue during the international break, with the fullback plotting a return to the pitch once domestic football resumes.

The expectation amongst commentators is that the Liverpool star could very well be back in action for the first leg of the Reds’ Champions League quarter-final meeting with Benfica.

With some work already being done on the training pitch, however, it could mean good news for the 23-year-old with regard to his potential return date and perhaps suggests an earlier date might be a possibility.

You can catch the clip (and one image) below, courtesy of @Kai_Delaney & the Echo and originating from Trent’s Instagram account: