“You’ve got to give him credit” – Stewart Downing full of praise for former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson

Stewart Downing signed for Liverpool in the same transfer window as Jordan Henderson and has spoken of his admiration of our captain.

Speaking with the club website ahead of the LFC Legends game, the 37-year-old said: “You’ve got to give him credit for his attitude, sticking at it, improving every year and it’s no surprise he’s gone on because of his attitude.

“He has played for a few managers, played with a lot of different players but he always seems to play every week. That’s why managers rely on him – because of his attitude and his ability.

“The biggest compliment you can give him is he plays every week; he has got world-class players around him and some of them are getting left out, that’s probably the biggest thing I can give to him.”

When you think of the long list of world-class midfielders that our No.14 has played alongside, it is probably the biggest compliment that he’s proven to be as good or better than almost all of them.

Looking back on when the Sunderland-born midfielder joined the club, you can see how our former winger would be so impressed in his longevity.

Long may his captaincy and form last at Anfield!

