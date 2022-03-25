“He’s definitely got the ability” – Stewart Downing on ex-Blackburn Rovers teammate Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott had the opportunity to play alongside ex-Red Stewart Downing, during his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Speaking with the club website ahead of the LFC Legends game, the 37-year-old said: “He found himself playing in the middle, he didn’t do that a lot for us at Blackburn, maybe once or twice. But he took the position at the start of the season, playing ahead of some big players.

“You can see his ability for a young player, he’s quite mature for his age; the way he plays and his positioning, he’s not a young player who runs everywhere and is undisciplined, he’s quite mature for his years.

“Going to Liverpool and being coached by Klopp before he went on loan is massive for him because he’s playing with world-class players every day, the standard will be unbelievable really.

“Barring injury at the start, he would have had a massive run in the team and you’ve got to give him credit for that. He’s definitely got the ability.”

Two players at polar ends of their footballing career, it does seem bizarre that they both managed to play for Liverpool and with each other – especially given that the former Middlesbrough winger signed for us in 2011 and left in 2013.

The ex-England international will be fully aware of the 18-year-old’s talents close up and it’s great to hear his recommendation of the talented youngster.

Let’s hope our No.67’s talent shines through and he goes on to have a great career for his boyhood club.

