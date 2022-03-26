Barcelona identify 29-year-old Liverpool star as ideal versatile option to fill potential gaps in the squad – report

Barcelona have reportedly identified Liverpool’s Mo Salah as a target capable of filling multiple potential gaps at the club, which will be particularly key should Ousmane Dembele run down his contract this summer.

This comes from Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication asserting that the Blaugrana are considering potential alternatives to No.1 target Erling Haaland should the Norwegian not be keen on switch to the Spanish top-flight.

Acknowledged by many commentators to be the globe’s leading talent this term, the Egyptian international would represent a superb acquisition for the Catalonian giants should the Reds fail to agree on fresh terms for their star man.

The notion of our Egyptian King swapping Anfield for the Camp Nou is a difficult one to swallow – not least due to our chequered shared history with the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho previously departing for Spain.

With us being in far better shape financially and competitively, it would seem a somewhat significant step down for our No.11.

Of course, it will come down to whether the club and player are both prepared to meet somewhere in the middle in contract negotiations, which is looking increasingly unlikely the closer we come to the summer window.

