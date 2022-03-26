FSG confident Salah will drop wage demands; one major factor likely to influence decision – Football Insider

FSG are reportedly expecting Mo Salah’s wage demands to drop in line with what Liverpool are prepared to offer, partly due to the lack of suitable alternatives for the winger across Europe.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication claiming that club chiefs remain confident over the likelihood of the No.11 agreeing fresh terms at Anfield.

With a contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, speculation has been rife over the player’s future beyond Merseyside, with Barcelona allegedly keeping an eye on talks between the Reds and player.

It’s a risky game to be playing with the man judged to be the world’s leading talent on current form, particularly given the likely long line of suitors that will form between this upcoming summer and the next should we fail to get a deal sorted.

We’d agree, of course, that the list of clubs capable of fulfilling both Salah’s competitive and compensation desires is far shorter.

As one of the few sides capable of genuinely challenging for top honours, it will be interesting to see to what extent this reality factors in to the Egyptian’s decision-making.

