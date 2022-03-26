‘I miss you, old man!’ – Fabinho dedicates Brazil victory to his late father on what would have been his birthday

Fabinho may have only featured for 10 minutes for Brazil against Chile but it was a special moment for him.

Our No.3 took to his social media page after the game to dedicate the performance to his late father who passed away last year.

The game was played on what would have been his birthday and our midfielder noted how proud his Dad would have been to see him play.

The 28-year-old wrote: ‘O senhor ficaria orgulhoso de me ver jogando no Maracanã, no dia do seu aniversário. Saudade, velhinho! ❤️’ which roughly translates to: ‘You would have be proud to see me playing at Maracanã on your birthday. I miss you, old man! ❤️’.

Anyone to have lost a parent will know that any key birthday or event will always be emotive and for the former Monaco man to have represented his national team on the same day, is a big show of his professionalism.

Not only for the most recent performance in South America but as a player and a person, how couldn’t his Dad have been proud of the man Fab has become.

You can view the post on Fabinho’s Instagram page:

