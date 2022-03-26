(Image) Patrik Berger poses in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s comically small training kit

Patrik Berger joined up with the rest of the Liverpool legends, ahead of the game against Barcelona legends at Anfield.

As the squad were given access to the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, they were also given access to same the dressing room as the current first-team and were able to wear to the training kits that all the current players wear too.

The former Czech international helped himself to the number 15, as it was his former number at the club, which meant that he was attempting to fit into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s kit.

The 48-year-old gave it a good go but he had to take to his Instagram account with a hilarious picture of how small the kit was and he wrote: ‘I thought I was fit, but I guess I was wrong 😂 Thanks for the kit @alexoxchamberlain’.

You can’t argue that the former Red is in good shape but it shows what physique the current players have to be in, in order to play in a Jurgen Klopp team.

Maybe a few more training sessions and it will be a little less snug!

You can view the image of Berger via his Instagram account:

