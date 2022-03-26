(Images) Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld’s delight at seeing their face on the mural of Liverpool goalkeepers

Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld would have been fully aware that their faces were adorning the walls of our new Kirkby training centre but seeing it in person is a new experience.

Both former goalkeepers were rewarded with a spot on the wall as they were in goal to help Liverpool win at least one cup, the latest member being Caoimhin Kelleher.

During the training session at our AXA Training Centre, the duo were quick to take the opportunity to pose in front of their own faces and share a few pictures on their social media pages.

Our Istanbul hero said: ‘AXA training center @liverpoolfc #amazing goalkeepers mural 😍 let’s go to prepare for tomorrow game at #anfield 🔴⚽️🤩’.

In a similar fashion, the man in goal for our treble winning campaign wrote: ‘What an amazing day we’ve had at the AXA Training Centre today. Great to be on the pitch and spend time with the Legends of @liverpoolfc. Finally got a chance to see the Goalkeepers Wall too. 😎 Can’t wait till tomorrow facing @fcbarcelona for the @thelfcfoundation at Anfield

🙏🏻🙌🏻⚽️❤️’.

It’s great that they’re both so happy to see how they have been honoured and remeberred by the club and let’s hope their Anfield return lives up to their expectations too.

You can view the posts by Dudek and Westerveld on their Instagram pages:

