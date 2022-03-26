Liverpool keeping tabs on Diaz’s former Porto teammate; keen on PL return despite flop Wolves loan – report

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Luis Diaz’s former FC Porto teammate, Vitinha, as reported by Record (via Sport Witness).

The 22-year-old enjoyed a brief stint in the English top-flight with Wolves via a loan move; a switch that hardly paid off for the player’s career with him enjoying only 511 minutes of action across 19 Premier League appearances.

With 38 outings across all competitions this term for Sergio Conceicao’s men (including 1,693 minutes in the Primeira Liga), it’s fair to say that circumstances have proved far more favourable since.

With that in mind, it seems unlikely that we’ll be able to benefit from a similarly cut-price move for the midfielder as was the case with our winter signing of Diaz.

Nonetheless, with the midfield likely to be a priority for the recruitment team this summer, it all very much depends on how much Porto deem the No.20 to be worth.

A contract expiring in 2024 means that the Dragons won’t be in a desperate position when it comes to negotiations, though Julian Ward’s prior experience dealing with the Portuguese outfit could yet come in handy.

