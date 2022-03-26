Liverpool scout impressed by Valencia teenagers in game club representatives from ‘half of Europe’ came to watch

A Liverpool scout was reportedly left impressed by the performances of Valencia starlets Jesus Vazquez and Cristhian Mosquera during an international clash.

The Reds’ representative attended Spain U19s’ meeting with their Austrian counterparts – a game that was allegedly attended by club scouts from ‘half of Europe’, according to Super Deporte (via Sport Witness).

The fullback and centre-half are aged 19 and 17 respectively, with the technical ability of the duo highlighted during the tie in question.

With the club keen to bring through young talent – a more than understandable strategy in light of the financial disparity existing between ourselves and financial juggernauts of the likes of Manchester City and Co. – it would be far from surprising to hear of our interest in the pair being legitimised by a club source.

That being said, we’ll be expecting the recruitment team, led by Julian Ward for the first time this summer, to bring in some senior options to bolster the midfield and, potentially, the forward line depending on the futures of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino are handled.

