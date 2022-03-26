(Video) Carol and Caroline reunite with Liverpool Legends ahead of game against Barcelona

It wouldn’t be a legends game if Carol and Caroline, the two biggest legends of behind the scenes at Liverpool, weren’t there too.

For many years the Scouse duo have been much-loved by the squad and supporters alike, acting as a long-standing constant as the years passed.

From Melwood to Kirkby, it’s great that both women were able to feature in the ‘Inside Training’ video released on the club’s YouTube.

Although most focus was on the lads meeting up and preparing for the game against Barcelona, two of the most wholesome moments came when our favourite staff members came onto the screen.

First saw Fabio Aurelio deep in conversation and then Jose Enrique couldn’t contain his smile as he was reunited too.

This will all be part of why the legends have such high respect for the club and thanks to the many people behind the scenes, the current crop are as good as we’ve ever been.

You can watch the clips of Aurelio and Enrique with Carol and Caroline (from 1:57) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

