(Video) Egypt fans sing Salah’s Liverpool chant in superb clip from Senegal win

Egypt fans could be heard singing Mo Salah’s Liverpool chant during the Pharaohs 1-0 win over Senegal in their World Cup qualifying play-off.

The Reds’ No.11 found the net thanks to a fortuitous rebound – officially registered as an own goal from the Lions of Teranga’s Saliou Ciss – handing Carlos Queiroz’s men the advantage after the first leg.

It’s great to see just how much of an iconic figure the forward is within and beyond the borders of Merseyside and we’re hopeful that an agreement can yet be struck between the 29-year-old and the Anfield hierarchy to keep him at the club beyond 2023.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FatmalElDardiry:

@MoSalah you never failed to make these people the happiest 🇪🇬🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/6LEiHy7uac — 🇵🇸 ؛ The glitch (@FatmaElDardiry) March 26, 2022