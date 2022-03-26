(Video) Full highlights of Luis Diaz’s brilliant performance for Colombia against Bolivia

Luis Diaz’s goal for Colombia caught the eye of many Liverpool fans but his whole performance may have gone under the radar.

A constant threat on the right-wing, our No.23 ran the Bolivian defence into the ground and his special opening goal is certainly worth watching again.

Following the game; the former Porto man thanked God, whilst his teammate Juan Cuadrado thanked him – such was his impact on the whole match.

READ MORE: ‘Keep Wembley for finals’ – Jordan Henderson speaks on the decision for the FA Cup semi-final to remain at Wembley

Brave and direct on the ball, unselfish with the pass and a constant threat all game, it’s certainly worth a watch of our man in action.

All eyes will now turn to Venezuela on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning GMT and the hope of securing passage to the World Cup in Qatar.

Let’s hope he comes back having fulfilled his aims on the international stage and ready to try and win four trophies in five Anfield months.

You can watch the full compilation of Diaz’s performance via TFM Comps on YouTube:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!