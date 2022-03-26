(Video) Gerrard shows he’s still got it with superb first-time finish from range

Steven Gerrard may have long since hung up his playing boots but proved that he still very much has the goals in his locker when necessary with a superb training ground effort.

The Liverpool Legends were clipped preparing for their upcoming meeting against their Barcelona counterparts at the weekend, with the former skipper joined by the likes of Jerzy Dudek and Co. for the Anfield clash.

We’d love nothing more than to see the 41-year-old grab a goal in the game itself – perhaps a long-range effort too if our ex-No.8 is in the mood for the spectacular!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap:

Gerrard scoring in a Liverpool shirt

Things you love to see! pic.twitter.com/Wl4doxHDjw — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 25, 2022