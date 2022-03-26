(Video) “I don’t want to see this!” – Vladimir Smicer’s hillarious response to changing room scales

Vladimir Smicer left Liverpool in 2005 and retired from football in 2009, so it’s fair to say he isn’t at the same level of athleticism that he was 13 years ago.

As with many footballers, when retirement comes it means an escape from the life of constantly watching your diet and your weight.

Ahead of their game against the Barcelona Legends at Anfield, the LFC Legends squad were invited to train at our new AXA Training Centre.

As our Czech Istanbul hero walked into the dressing room for the first time, ‘Inside Training’ cameras were able to pick up the moment he spotted the scales on the floor.

The 48-year-old turned to the camera and said jokingly: “I don’t want to see this! Not allowed here, not allowed!” and it’s fair to say he amused a lot of the other ex-players.

It’s great to see that the camaraderie is so high amongst the lads and let’s hope they all enjoy returning to the pitch, as much as they did training.

You can watch Smicer’s comments (at 1:10) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

