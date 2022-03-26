(Video) Jamie Carragher belts out a rendition of ‘In My Life’ following charity Q&A

Jamie Carragher works full-time on Sky Sports and CBS to cover nearly every football game that’s played.

Some may think that an international break would provide the opportunity to relax and enjoy some time off, instead he’s raising money for charity.

Much has been made of the LFC Legends game against Barcelona Legends, that our former No.23 will be taking part in and helping raise money for the LFC Foundation.

The Bootle-born pundit has also announced he will be part of this summer’s Soccer Aid and will again represent England in the game.

Before both of these though, the former defender has been taking part in a Q&A to raise money for Football For Change with Steven Gerrard and musician Tom Grennan – before then taking to the mic himself.

He was captured singing a rendition of the Beatles classic ‘In My Life’ and it looks like he had the crowd onside too.

Fair play to Carra, a great man with so much time for charity work and not a bad voice either!

You can watch the video of Carragher singing via @ptgorst on Twitter:

I want the Echo arena! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 25, 2022

