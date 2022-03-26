(Video) ‘Virgil’s mixtape’ has been released and Virgil van Dijk discussed why this project meant a lot to him

Virgil van Dijk has released ‘Virgil’s mixtape’ and it is now available for all his supporters to go and have a listen to.

Speaking on the video posted to his Instagram page, our No.4 said: “Besides football, music is very important to me.

“I think hyping the boys before a match is very important and I think music means a lot in that. And I’m one of the guys who then also takes the lead, to turn on the right music”.

He then also wrote alongside the video: ‘Together with @JBLaudio_nl and @winne_ecktuh we selected a group of talented musicians and gave them the opportunity to create a mixtape.

‘We made the tape together, that’s why we called it ‘Side by side’. I can’t wait to play it in the locker room tomorrow! Go stream it now’.

Contrary to what it may have appeared and some may have hoped for, the captain of Holland doesn’t actually sing or feature on the mixtape and this venture has been used to provide a platform to some up-and-coming Dutch musicians.

It’s an interesting project for our centre-half to be involved with but it’s good to see his passions away from the pitch and he’s fortunate to be in a position where he can explore his hobbies fully.

You can listen to the full mixtape here.

You can view the full video on Virgil van Dijk’s Instagram page:

