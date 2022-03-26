(Video) Watch Elliott’s key role in England U21s goal with pre-assist for Balogun opener

Harvey Elliott repaid the faith shown in him by England U21s boss Lee Carsley to play an integral role in the build-up play that saw the Young Lions take the lead against their Andorran counterparts.

The Liverpool teenager provided the pre-assist for Tino Livramento to supply Falorin Balogun from the wing for his close-range effort.

It’s great to see our No.67 getting minutes after his long-term injury at the start of the campaign, and we’ll be looking forward to hopefully seeing him play a key part for the remainder of the second-half of our campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via Football JOE):

Some great build-up play sees England U21s take the lead against Andorra 💫pic.twitter.com/XB6XI2ku45 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 25, 2022