(Video) Watch Gerrard roll back the years with Anfield goal in Liverpool v Barcelona Legends clash

Steven Gerrard enjoyed a productive return to the pitch at Anfield, grabbing a goal in the 1-2 defeat to Barcelona in a charity Legends game.

The former Liverpool skipper secured a penalty and scored the spot-kick early on in the first-half of action at L4 to hand the Reds the lead.

The now Aston Villa boss calmly drilled his effort cleanly into the bottom-right corner, though it wasn’t meant to be for the home side with Giovanni and Rivaldo securing a win for the visitors in Merseyside.

Steven Gerrard from the spot for Liverpool Legends 🎯