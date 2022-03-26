(Video) Watch heartwarming moment Gerrard shares Anfield pitch with his son in adorable kickabout

Steven Gerrard was spotted enjoying a lovely moment with his son prior to kick-off between Liverpool and Barcelona in a charity Legends game.

Though it’s early days yet, we’ve no doubt many a fan will be hoping to see the second coming of the former No.8 in Lio should he follow a similar pathway to the ex-Reds skipper.

The 41-year-old got himself on the scoresheet once more in the famous red shirt with a cooly taken penalty in the first-half.

Steven Gerrard shares the Anfield pitch with his son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ygIhxgXlDZ — Kai Delaney (@Kai_Delaney) March 26, 2022