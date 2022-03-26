(Video) Watch heartwarming moment Gerrard shares Anfield pitch with his son in adorable kickabout

Posted by
(Video) Watch heartwarming moment Gerrard shares Anfield pitch with his son in adorable kickabout

Steven Gerrard was spotted enjoying a lovely moment with his son prior to kick-off between Liverpool and Barcelona in a charity Legends game.

Though it’s early days yet, we’ve no doubt many a fan will be hoping to see the second coming of the former No.8 in Lio should he follow a similar pathway to the ex-Reds skipper.

The 41-year-old got himself on the scoresheet once more in the famous red shirt with a cooly taken penalty in the first-half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Echo’s Kai Delaney:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top